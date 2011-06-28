Alicia Keys To Produce Broadway Play

Alicia Keys will co-produce the Broadway play “Stick Fly,” a comedy about an affluent black family that comes together for a weekend on Martha’s Vineyard, according to the Washington Post. No word on whether or not she’ll act in it, too.

“This is a story that everybody can relate to. I’m passionate about this play because it is so beautifully written and portrays Black America in a way that we don’t often get to see in entertainment. I know it will touch all audiences, who will find a piece of themselves somewhere inside this house,” Alicia said.

The play will offer previews in November, with an official opening December 8.

Alicia’s already made her way into acting via roles in “The Secret Life Of Bees” and “Smokin’ Aces,” but we’re excited to see what her creative mind does behind the scenes. She’s also directing a short film for Lifetime about breast cancer!

Hopefully this brings her as much success as Fela! did Jay-Z!

