Kelly Rowland Reveals Sweaty “Here I Am” Album Cover

Kelly Rowland revealed her “Here I Am” album cover on Twitter recently. And while we’re still buzzing about her BET Awards performance of “Motivation,” we’re not as excited about the final pick for her album cover.

After finally landing a #1 hit, this upcoming album is being slated by many as her career-defining, claim-staking effort as a solo artist.

But this cover falls flat. Declaring “Here I Am” doesn’t necessarily mean you have to force your face into the camera, Kelly. If anything, “Here I Am” makes us think of you embodying power. And an open mouth, sweaty face and clumping mascara doesn’t invoke that.

But, hey, maybe you’ll blow us away with the material which is, after all, what really matters. We’re still rooting for you.

