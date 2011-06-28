Indy
Congrats Indy, We Are One Of The Laziest Cities In The Country!

The only good news is that Indianapolis wasn’t #1 on the list…Fortunately, Lexington, KY was able to top the charts to make our city not feel too bad about itself.

To compile the rankings of the 100 most sedentary cities featured in the latest issue that will hit the newsstands on Tuesday, the magazine looked at how often residents exercise, the number of households that watched 15 hours of cable television a week and bought more than 11 video games a year, and the rate of DVT, a blood clot in a vein, usually in the leg, which is associated with inactivity.

Kyle

