GOSSIP: GAGA BEING SUED FOR JAPAN BRACELET SCAM?

Lady Gaga is learning the meaning of the saying, “A good deed never goes unpunished.” The singer has been sued by legal network 1-800-LAW-FIRM for allegedly profiting from her “We Pray for Japan” charity wristbands.

Shortly after a deadly earthquake and tsunami struck Japan in March, Gaga began selling a $5 wristband on her Web site, saying that “all proceeds go directly to Japan relief efforts.”

The $5 million class action suit alleges that Gaga and her co-defendants, including Universal Music Group and its merchandising company, Bravado, retained a portion of the wristband proceeds and inflated shipping charges. The Michigan-based law firm claims to have uncovered evidence of racketeering through sources including “a review of publicly available documents and interviews with confidential witnesses,” according to the complaint.

Lady Gaga was in Japan over the weekend to perform at a benefit concert and promote tourism. Last week, the singer urged her fans to visit the country. “I can’t say enough to people all over the world that the majority of Japan right now, Japan in general, is very safe,” she told the Associated Press. “It’s fine to come here. It’s beautiful.” On Saturday, Gaga tweeted a video of her performance at MTV Video Music Aid Japan.

None of the defendants named in the suit have commented.

Playlist
