Missy Elliott Suffering From Thyroid Disease

Missy Elliott recently revealed she has been quietly suffering with a major autoimmune disease which affects her thyroid. The hit maker was diagnosed in 2008 with Graves’ disease, a disorder that affects the thyroid and she admits the symptoms came on so fast, she almost lost her ability to do everyday things like drive and write.

“I was [driving and] trying to put my foot on the brake, but my leg was jumping. I couldn’t keep the brake down and almost crashed,” the Virginia rapper-producer reportedly told People Magazine. “I couldn’t write because my nervous system was so bad — I couldn’t even use a pen.”

After suffering a host of other side effects, including hair loss and mood swings, Missy had radiation treatments, which ultimately improved her condition.

We wish Missy all the best!

