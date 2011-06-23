gossip
Home

Missy Elliott Suffering From Thyroid Disease

Leave a comment

missy elliott Missy Elliott recently revealed she has been quietly suffering with a major autoimmune disease which affects her thyroid. The hit maker was diagnosed in 2008 with Graves’ disease, a disorder that affects the thyroid and she admits the symptoms came on so fast, she almost lost her ability to do everyday things like drive and write.

“I was [driving and] trying to put my foot on the brake, but my leg was jumping. I couldn’t keep the brake down and almost crashed,” the Virginia rapper-producer reportedly told People Magazine. “I couldn’t write because my nervous system was so bad — I couldn’t even use a pen.”

After suffering a host of other side effects, including hair loss and mood swings, Missy had radiation treatments, which ultimately improved her condition.

We wish Missy all the best!

SOURCE

Missy Elliott Got Married?

Graves disease , missy elliott , Thyroid

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 8 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 9 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 12 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close