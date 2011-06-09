Indy
Home

Anthony Weiner’s Wife is Pregnant!

Leave a comment

“It scares me, and I’m nowhere near Weiner,” said one Clinton-world insider. “I get nervous even thinking about it.”

Weiner’s elegant — and reportedly pregnant — wife, Huma Abedin, is beloved by the former first lady, who has kept Abedin as an aide for 15 years. Hillary Clinton even described her as a second daughter when Weiner and Abedin married last July.

Bill Clinton officiated at the ceremony, and guests described to The Huffington Post how Clinton kept telling them how much he loved Huma, as well.

Sources confirmed that the toxic Twittering congressman has apologized to the former president, who was displeased with Weiner. That fact alone had to be difficult for Weiner, who liked to talk about being part of the Clinton family.

Various aides declined to say, or could not say, whether Weiner had the same talk with Hillary Clinton, who infamously had to deal with her own husband’s indiscretions. But people who know all the parties involved said the last place they would want to be was in Weiner’s spot when he sees the secretary of state, who left Wednesday for a week-long Africa trip, taking Abedin with her.

The closeness of the relationship between Hillary Clinton and the 35-year-old Abedin is hard to overstate. The younger woman started with Clinton as an intern in the White House. She became a constant presence at Clinton’s side in her Senate days and has remained there ever since, often facilitating Clinton’s relationship with Bill.

“Every time Bill wanted to get his wife, he’d call Huma,” said a source familiar with those calls. “I think she just became really important to both of them.”

Kyle

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 8 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 9 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 12 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close