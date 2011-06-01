GOSSIP: Kim Kardashian Wants To Get Married In Two Months

Kim Kardashian is off the market and she’d like to make it official, fast.

According to Life & Style, the newly engaged starlet plans to take a walk down the aisle, to her Prince Charming, NBA star, Kris Humphries in just two short months. The pair have been together for six months and are very anxious to tie the knot.

“The wedding is going to be at the end of July or the beginning of August,” an insider tells Life & Style. “The reason they’re rushing it is because they want to do it before the basketball season starts again, so that they have time to have a romantic honeymoon!”

The speedy nuptials mean the next few weeks will be mighty busy for the reality show star and her family, but luckily she has a very specific idea of what she’d like her special day to be like.

“I’ve envisioned the whole thing,” she tells the mag. “I can’t wait to get married. I’ve thought about it all for so long. What woman hasn’t thought about her wedding since she was a little girl?”

An insider explains to Life & Style that the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton is even serving as some inspiration saying, “she wants it to be very traditional, huge and formal.”

Sources close to the reality starlet are “for sure” that after their summer wedding, she wants to be known as Kim Humphries, despite her mother Kris recently being quoted claiming:

“I don’t think she should take his name and be Kim Humphries … She needs to be Kim Kardashian because she’s worked so hard to get where she is.”

A fast engagement seems to be a trend at the Kardashian household — younger sister Khloe Kardashian married her NBA star husband, Lamar Odom, after knowing one another for only a month.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: