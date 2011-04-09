gossip
GOSSIP: Jersey Shore Cast Gets A Raise!

The Jersey Shore cast reportedly got a huge, and we mean HUGE, pay raise to film season 4 of their beloved MTV show.

Not only do they get to film in beautiful Italy, but they’re also getting around $100,000 an episode!!

Excuse us while we pick our jaws up from the floor.

And that’s nothing compared to the amount they’re getting from appearances, product endorsements, and so much more.

The Situation‘s current annual income is said to be around $5 million. That’s sure to double, maybe even triple, by the end of 2011.

Wowsa.

Who’d ever thought that this group of guidos and guidettes would become some of TV’s highest paid stars?

