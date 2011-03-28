GOSSIP: Amy Adams Is Our New Lois Lane

I’m super pumped. I am a superman fan fan. I have been watching Superman with my Daddy for years and every time they do a remake or even cast new people I don’t care, I welcome it. So here we go again with a brand new franchise. Amy Adams I think will do just fine, can’t wait til December 2012 which is the expected release date. They better get a move on. In the mean time I have stuff like Transformers and Fast and the Furious to hold me over (summer 2011).

Full story here

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: