GOSSIP: Amy Adams Is Our New Lois Lane

I’m super pumped. I am a superman fan fan. I have been watching Superman with my Daddy for years and every time they do a remake or even cast new people I don’t care, I welcome it. So here we go again with a brand new franchise. Amy Adams I think will do just fine, can’t wait til December 2012 which is the expected release date. They better get a move on. In the mean time I have stuff like Transformers and Fast and the Furious to hold me over (summer 2011).

Full story here

Amy Adams , Lois Lane , movie , Reka , superman

