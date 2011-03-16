BREAKING: Nate Dogg Dies At The Age Of 41

Nate Dogg was born in Long Beach, California. He was the friend and partner in the rap game with rappers Snoop Dogg, Warren G, RBX, Daz Dillinger and was the cousin of Butch Cassidy and Lil’ ½ Dead. He began singing as a child in the New Hope Baptist Church in Long Beach and Life Line Baptist Church in Clarksdale, Mississippi where his father (Daniel Lee Hale) was pastor. At the age of 16 he dropped out of high school in Long Beach, California and left home to join the United States Marine Corps, serving for three years. In 1991 Nate Dogg, Snoop Dogg, and their friend Warren G, formed a rap trio called 213. 213 recorded their first demo in the back of the famed V.I.P record store in Long Beach, the demo was later heard by Dr. Dre at a house party and he was instantly hooked on the soulful voice of Nate.

Nate Dogg made his debut on The Chronic. Singing in what later become his trademark style, he was well-received by fans and critics alike, and would go on to sign with Death Row Records in 1993. Nate Dogg was also featured on Mista Grimm’s “Indosmoke” with Warren G. Then in 1994 he produced his first hit single “Regulate” with Warren G. Nate Dogg was also featured in many Tupac releases, including his collaboration record Thug Life: Volume I. Then in 1998 after a tumultuous time at Death Row Records he released another album. The double album was titled G-Funk Classics Vol. 1 & 2 and was followed up in late 2001 with Music & Me on Elektra Records. Music & Me peaked at number three on the Billboard hip-hop charts in 2001. In 2002, Nate Dogg appeared on a celebrity episode of the Weakest Link, making it to the last three players before being eliminated by Xzibit and Young MC.

Nate has found his greatest success, not in solo projects, but in collaborations with other hip-hop artists. As of 2004, Nate Dogg has featured in and contributed to over 40 chart singles. After a number of delays and an original release date of April 2004, his self-titled album Nate Dogg was released on Affiliated Entertainment Group on June 3, 2008.

On December 19, 2007, he suffered a stroke, according to a coordinator for his recently formed gospel choir, Innate Praise. Initial media reports suggested he had been admitted to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center in Pomona, California after suffering a heart attack. However Erica Beckwith told MTV News that Nate Dogg had been released on December 26 after being treated for a stroke and had been admitted to a medical-rehab facility to assist him in his recovery. In January 2008, it was officially reported that the stroke had rendered the left side of his body paralyzed. Doctors believed there would be a full recovery, and his voice was not affected. In September 2008, Nate suffered a second stroke.] Warren G later confirmed that since the second stroke, Dogg was undergoing physical therapy in an attempt to return to some normality, but it was unclear whether Dogg would be able to resume his singing career.

Nate Dogg died on March 15, 2011 in Long Beach, California. As of 7:56am on March 15 the cause is not known

Source

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: