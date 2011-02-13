National
Box Office: Who Won? Bieber or Sandler?

The fortysomethings very nearly got schooled by the kid, with their critically trashed romantic comedy Just Go With It eking out a first-place finish over the 3-D concert flick, Never Say Never.

As things stand now, Just Go With It is at No. 1 with an estimated $31 million; Never Say Never is on its heels with an estimated $30.3 million.

The Bieber movie’s take was bigger than the debut of the Michael Jackson concert movie, This Is It. It was nearly as big as the phenomenon that was the Miley Cyrus concert movie, Best of Both Worlds (although, granted, Never Say Never played on thousands more screens.)

