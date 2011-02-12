GOSSIP: Rihanna Not Sure If Grammy’s Performance Will Happen?

Rihanna is one of the performers we’re most looking forward to seeing at the Grammys. But will she be able to get there with out throwing up on the red carpet? Rihanna is so sick she had to call and cancel her performance at last night’s Unforgettable Evening gala benefitting EIF’s Women’s Cancer Research Fund. But organizers were told just a couple of hours ago she was too sick to make it. The events planers said forget you and replaced her hitmaker Cee Lo.

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the event will honor Annette Bening as well as Martin Short’s late wife, Nancy. Rihanna’s rep says “Rihanna is so disappointed. She was excited about tonight, but has the flu and couldn’t perform.” Well we’re excited about Sunday – don’t you disappoint us!

