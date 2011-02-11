Jamie Foxx Brawls At Usher’s Concert

Jamie Foxx got into a fight at Usher’s concert last night in Los Angeles, California. The brawl started in a VIP lounge near the Avalon Theater stage just as Usher was about to perform.

According to TMZ‘s sources:

…the fight started when someone took a pot shot at Jamie … who defended himself and actually got a punch in too before security guards broke up the scrum.

