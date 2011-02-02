gossip
Home

Oprah’s Mother Collapsed After Big Reveal

Leave a comment

Oprah Winfrey’s mother reportedly collapsed after her painful secret from her past was revealed on Oprah’s recent family reunion show. Sources say that Oprah’s mother did NOT want to come forward with her secret daughter and collapsed under the stress after the show.

On Jan. 24, Oprah surprised the nation by revealing she had recently learned she has a half sister named Patricia – whom her mother Vernita Lee secretly gave up for adoption at birth.

Oprah, who met Patricia over Thanksgiving, persuaded both her half sister and her mother to appear on The Oprah Winfrey Show – something Vernita didn’t want to do.

“Poor Vernita never wanted the show to happen,” a family insider told The ENQUIRER.

“She had kept the secret of Patricia’s birth to herself for 47 years.”

“She never wanted to meet Patricia and certainly didn’t want Oprah involved.”

BET’s Co-Founder Sheila Johnson Slams Oprah’s OWN Network

Enhanced by Zemanta
mother , Oprah Winfrey , Patricia

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 8 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 9 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 11 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 12 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close