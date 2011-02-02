Oprah’s Mother Collapsed After Big Reveal

Oprah Winfrey’s mother reportedly collapsed after her painful secret from her past was revealed on Oprah’s recent family reunion show. Sources say that Oprah’s mother did NOT want to come forward with her secret daughter and collapsed under the stress after the show.

On Jan. 24, Oprah surprised the nation by revealing she had recently learned she has a half sister named Patricia – whom her mother Vernita Lee secretly gave up for adoption at birth.

Oprah, who met Patricia over Thanksgiving, persuaded both her half sister and her mother to appear on The Oprah Winfrey Show – something Vernita didn’t want to do.

“Poor Vernita never wanted the show to happen,” a family insider told The ENQUIRER.

“She had kept the secret of Patricia’s birth to herself for 47 years.”

“She never wanted to meet Patricia and certainly didn’t want Oprah involved.”

BET’s Co-Founder Sheila Johnson Slams Oprah’s OWN Network