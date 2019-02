Willow Smith hits a Californian desert while shooting the music video for her next single, “21st Century Girl.” Over the weekend in Palmdale, Calif., the 10-year-old wore a bright yellow-and-red ensemble, and then a beige body suit.

Willow wrote on her Facebook page, “Hey people I am so excited for my next single!! Are you? It’s a dance record. I know you love to dance, don’t cha’……”

