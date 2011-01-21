Ne-Yo On Fatherhood: “It’s Just Less & Less An Opportunity To Sleep”

New daddy Ne-Yo stated recently that fatherhood is just as hard as he expected it to be. The father of 2-month-old Madilyn recently revealed his biggest challenge since becoming a father, is lack of sleep:

“It’s just less and less opportunity to sleep. You know, I don’t see the baby as much as I would like. It’s beautiful but difficult.”

In addition to sleep, Ne-Yo has little time to romance baby momma Monyetta Shaw. When asked about Valentine’s Day plans he said,

“I haven’t thought about it yet. This might be the most unromantic Valentine’s Day I ever had.”

SOURCE

Vivica Fox & Slimm Party With Ne-Yo & Monyetta [PHOTOS]

Celebrity Babies Born In 2010 [PHOTOS]

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: