Khloe Kardashian’s New Reality Show To Follow Her Pregnancy?

As we previously reported, Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom have landed their own reality show, and we may be getting more than we expected. NY Post claims the couple “will be followed by the cameras through her pregnancy and as they have their first child.”

Another source says that Khloe “has been hiding a tell-tale bump behind flowing dresses and oversized handbags.”

Asked about a pregnancy, a Khloe rep declined to comment. SOURCE

She did wear a loose-fitting dress recently (Raven Symone & The Kardashian Klan Hit Up The 2011 People’s Choice Awards [PHOTOS]) but we have a feeling once she’s really pregnant, she won’t have a problem telling the whole world.

