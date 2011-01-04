GOSSIP: Snookie on Life, Workouts, and..sex toys?

Snookie recently sat down with Marc Malkin from E! Online and here’s what she had to say.

How was New Year’s?

Insane! I was actually really nervous because I didn’t know how slow it would go down or if I was going to fall out.

Do you want to make it an annual tradition?

I don’t know about that. Maybe if I had some boys in there with me.

So give me your New Year’s resolutions.

My number one is definitely to keep up with my training and keep losing weight and getting toned. I feel my legs getting toned again.

How much have you lost?

Five pounds in like the last three or four weeks. I want to be where I used to be. I posted a bikini picture of me [on Twitter] and I was ripped. Ripped!

What’s your workout regimen?

I have a trainer. He kicks my ass all the time and I love it. And when I’m on the road, I go to the hotel gyms and stuff like that. I try to eat healthy. And um, I just have to quit the drinking so much. If I do drink, it’s going to be like vodka and seltzer.

Just one?

Maybe like two or three.

But every time you drink, you get into trouble.

I know.

Do you ever get into trouble sober?

Never. I would never do the things that I do.

Let’s talk about the first episode of the new season. Why do you curse so much? I’m a little surprised by the c-word.

I don’t use those words. I use slutty ass b—h. [Laughs]

And you took out your vibrator on the first episode?

I did?! Oh, damn it. That’s so embarrassing. I’ll tell my dad it was like a toothbrush or something.

You going to do a Snooki vibrator?

Ew! No! That’s gross. I’ll stick with the Rabbit.

You have your new novel, A Shore Thing, coming out. Who wrote it?

I did. I always wanted to write a book and like in my imagination, I have like crazy ideas.

Have you sold the movie rights yet?

No, but I feel like it could definitely be a movie.

Do you want to act?

Hell, yeah. I would love to act. I love The Office. I love stuff that’s like comical and I feel like I have that natural comical side to me where I can just go into a room and just act in front of the camera. No script. I really want to be on Family Guy…I’m waiting on that one. I tweeted Peter Griffin and said, “Get me on your show!”

You said Jersey Shore isn’t your main goal in life. What is?

To brand myself and to make enough money where, if I have a big family, I can support them and never work again because…I can’t work after this.