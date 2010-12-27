National
Ludacris, The Fugees And More Sampled Teena Marie

teena marie singing

From The Urban Daily

On December 26, 2010 singer Teena Marie died in her home at the age of 54. As is customary when a musician we love has passed away, we take a moment to highlight how they’ve influenced the hip-hop generation.

As a gifted singer and musician the Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter made fans all over the world with hits like “Square Biz” and her duet with the late Rick James, “Fire and Desire.”  Here is a partial list of songs that some hip-hop groups have drawn inspiration from to create their own music.  Sometimes it was the music, other times it was just her amazing voice that they couldn’t resist.

Teena Marie Dead At 54

