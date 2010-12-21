SNL Skit: “I Just Had Sex” Featuring Akon

If you watched this weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” chances are you saw Akon and the Lonely Island crew bragging about having just had sex in a hilarious skit entitled what else….”I Just Had Sex!”
The skit featured Akon singing lines like: “So this one’s dedicated to them girls / That let us flop around on top of them.”
Check it out!
