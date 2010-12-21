National
Home

SNL Skit: “I Just Had Sex” Featuring Akon

Leave a comment

If you watched this weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” chances are you saw Akon and the Lonely Island crew bragging about having just had sex in a hilarious skit entitled what else….”I Just Had Sex!”

The skit featured Akon singing lines like: “So this one’s dedicated to them girls / That let us flop around on top of them.”

Check it out!

Lil Wayne’s First Televised Performance Since Release [VIDEO]

Michael Jackson & Akon “Hold My Hand” [AUDIO]

Akon Plans To Build University, Hospitals For Underprivileged

akon , I just had sex , SNL Skit

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 8 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 9 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 11 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 12 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close