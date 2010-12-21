GOSSIP: Chris Brown Graduated From Domestic Violence Class!

Successfully completing a domestic-violence education program netted Chris Brown a pretty snazzy certificate.

The rejuvenated R&B star showed off his diploma via Twitter on Monday, nearly two years after he was arrested for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna. According to the calligraphied paperwork, the course lasted 52 weeks.

“I’m done with class,” he wrote.

Brown, who’s nominated for three Grammys this year, including Best Contemporary R&B Album for Graffiti, also received a glowing progress report last month from a Los Angeles judge who called his ongoing rehabilitation “commendable.”

