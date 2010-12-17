GOSSIP: Lindsey Lohan Celebrates a Milestone

Lindsay Lohan has hit a huge milestone on her road to recovery — she’s celebrating her 100th day sober.

The 24-year-old star has gone 100 days since her last positive drug and alcohol test and is successfully staying away from the substances that have landed her in rehab.

Since entering the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California, Lindsay has been earning privileges to leave on day trips, work, and even drive again. All of which are part of the recovery Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elden Fox hoped to achieve when he sentenced the actress to the treatment center until January 3, 2011.

Sources say Lindsay is taking her sobriety seriously, according to her mom and is looking forward to working again in the New Year.

Her father wished his daughter well said: “I hope she has a decade more.”

