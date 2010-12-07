audio
The Scotty Show: Rachel’s College of Hollywood Knowledge

Name the daughter of this famous actor, who currently has a hit single “whip my hair” and was just announced to perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s eve. (Willow Smith)
Who hosts the current Price Is Right?  (Drew Carey)
Every year there is a TV special to light New York City’s famous Christmas tree. Where is it located?  (Rockefellar Center)
Katie Perry made a guest appearance Sunday night on this longest running American Sitcom, can you name the sitcom? (The Simpsons)
This movie was directed by Christopher Nolan and starred Leonardo Dicaprio and is being released today….What is the movie?  (Inception)

