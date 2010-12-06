National
GOSSIP: Will And Zach Do Politics???

Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis are set to star as rival candidates in a political comedy that’s slated to coincide with the 2012 presidential election.

The as-yet titled film was picked up by Warner Bros., according to Deadline.com.

It’s being directed by Jay Roach, who helmed Meet the Parents and the Austin Powers movies, and written by Shawn Harwell and Chris Henchy, who scripted The Other Guys.

Ferrell has a history in the genre, of course, having famously portrayed George W. Bush on “Saturday Night Live” and on Broadway.

