Thanks UsWeekly

Ever want to shop with the Kardashian sisters? Now you can…sort of.

The E! reality stars are teaming up with Mobile Resource Card to launch their first prepaid Mastercard on Nov. 10. “Never thought I’d have my own face on a debit card,” Khloe blogged on Thursday, “but I think it’s pretty amazing we’re going to be in so many people’s wallets!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: