BLOG: Tips For Holiday A Holiday Fling

The holidays are right around the corner, and if egg nog, stuffing and Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” do mysterious things to your libido—fear not. We suffer from the Holiday Friskies, too. We feel your sexually frustrated pain. Whether your parents’ guest bedroom has you aching for another’s or a holiday getaway is in order, there’s nothing like a few guilt-free days off to initiate a bold try with what’s-his-name from high school or that-one-over-there at the resort bar (if you’re fancy). Regardless, the holidays are a perfect time for a no-strings-attached fling. Here are a few ways to make it run exceptionally smooth. Holiday Travel Love Stories

1.) Watch your eating: Who wants to let their gut hang for an audience? If you’re crazy confident and think your sexiness outshines any second- or third-helping bloat, bravo to you, and gladly skip this first tip. If you’re like us, however, and would prefer to feel svelte before a body show-and-tell then follow these simple rules. Try to work in a particularly brutal sweat session before eating the Big Meal, which will boost your metabolism. Secondly, (this one’s a doozy—borderline heretic for a foodie) don’t go for seconds. Try to eat until you reach a point of diminishing returns. As in, it isn’t likely that second helping will be as satisfying as the first. The Sexual Side Effects Of Thanksgiving Dinner

2.) Keep the conversation light: You can cry into your Pinot Noir back home about your boss, but what’s the point of indulging your holiday hook-up fantasy just to complain about the your lack of pay raise? Check reality at the door. You’d be better off discussing the blistery weather, and how much warmer it is by the fire place. Now, help him out of his jacket…

3.) Try something new: Drink in the novelty factor and stretch it for all it’s worth. If you’ve been aching to break out of your shell and try a new flirting tactic, use this person as your testing ground. If the experiment falls flat on its face, you don’t have to worry about seeing this person again. Which brings us to number 4…

4.) Don’t expect to hear from your fling again: While you may be framing this in your mind as the beginning of something beautiful, what happens in (insert: hometown, vacation resort, etc.) most likely will stay there. By all means friend your fling on Facebook, give them your card, program them into your phone—but keep the expectations low. What Do Men Think About Friends With Benefits?

