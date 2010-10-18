National
GOSSIP: Neil Patrick Harris Is Planning A "Normal Childhood"

Neil Patrick Harris and his partner, David Burtka, showed no signs of new parent stress Saturday as they took their pups out for a stroll in Studio City, California. Just days after welcoming home their twins, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, both gentleman looked more in love than ever.

“Neil and David are going to make sure their kids have a normal childhood,” a friend of the couple’s tells me. “As parents, they are more worried about the impact Neil’s fame and wealth will have on their kids than being gay parents.”

Neil, who acted for years as a child before he became famous as ‘Doogie Howser, MD,’ isn’t the only child star who feels they missed out on a normal childhood. Christina Ricci and Michael Jackson have both spoken out about the huge cost of their unusual lives, something Neil and David are determined their twins will not experience.

“The last thing in the world David or Neil want is for the twins to go into showbiz at an early age. Just because daddy was a huge child TV star doesn’t mean the couple want that for their kids,” said an insider, who believes Gideon and Harper will get an old-fashioned upbringing. “That means strict bedtime, regular school and playtime and lots and lots of love.”

Congrats to Neil and His Partner! Hopefully the children will be raised right and be well off

comments
