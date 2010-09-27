EVENTS: It’s Our 30th Anniversary!

Cathy Hughes Radio One 30th Anniversary from BlackPlanet.com on Vimeo.
|
October
|
Event
|
Time
|
Location
|
1
|
Last days of voter registration
|
TBD
|
Stations
|
2
|
Support of the Circle City Classic
|
4PM-9PM
|
Alternatives for Girls
|
2
|
Bras Across Broadripple
|
Broad Ripple
|
3
|
Last days of voter registration
|
Radio One Office
|
4
|
Coats for Kids
|
8
|
Give Back Friday’s
|
|
Kingdom Takeover Live Broadcast from Food Pantries/Banks
|
9
|
Indiana Aids Ride & Walk
|
Annual Walk & ride event to benefit the Indiana Aids Fund.
|
9
|
Community Pet Day
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
9
|
Indy Humaine Socity Barktober Fest
|
9
|
GermanFEST 5K Lederhosen Run/Walk
|
11
|
Get on Board
|
Expo to allow indvidiuals to meet with local non-profit organizations in an effort to become apart of the board for the organization.
|
15
|
Give Back Friday’s
|
Kingdom Takeover Live Broadcast from Food Pantries/Banks
|
16
|
Our Hearts, The John Stewart Foundation
|
Supporting ‘Heart’ Testing day and fund raising efforts.
|
16
|
Pay What You Can Free Market
|
16
|
Leukemia and Lymphoma Socieety ‘Light the Night’
|
16
|
St. Jude Heroes for Indianapolis Marathon & Half Marathon
|
17
|
31st Annual CROP Hunger Walk
|
17
|
Hope Run and Walk – Mile for a Child 5K
|
17
|
Inaugural Richard Herring Memorial Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk
|
21
|
Mozel Sanders Foundation Outback Luncheon
|
Funding raising event for the Mozel Sanders Foundation
|
22
|
Give Back Friday’s
|
Kingdom Takeover Live Broadcast from Food Pantries/Banks
|
23
|
Healing Event
|
Town hall type meeting to discuss the issues dealing with the violence in the city
|
23
|
Race for All Races
|
Media partner support for the annual Asian Allianc fund raiser event and to support their scholarship efforts.
|
23
|
National Pitbull Awareness Day
|
23
|
IUPUI Dance Marathon (Jagathon)
|
27
|
Indy Humane Society Yappy Hour
|
29
|
Give Back Friday’s
|
Kingdom Takeover Live Broadcast from Food Pantries/Banks
|
30
|
Get Out to Vote
|
Pushing registered voters to the polls.
|
30
|
Safe Trick or Treat
|
Give back event for station listeners.
