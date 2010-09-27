Radio One 30th Anniversary
EVENTS: It’s Our 30th Anniversary!

RADIO ONE_30TH ANNIVERSARY LOGO

Cathy Hughes Radio One 30th Anniversary from BlackPlanet.com on Vimeo.

RADIO ONE INDIANAPOLIS EVENTS FOR OUR 30TH ANNIVERSARY

October
Event
Time
Location
1
Last days of voter registration
TBD
Stations
2
Support of the Circle City Classic
4PM-9PM
Alternatives for Girls
2
Bras Across Broadripple
Broad Ripple
3
Last days of voter registration
Radio One Office
4
Coats for Kids
8
Give Back Friday’s
Kingdom Takeover Live Broadcast from Food Pantries/Banks
9
Indiana Aids Ride & Walk
Annual Walk & ride event to benefit the Indiana Aids Fund.
9
Community Pet Day
TBD
TBD
9
Indy Humaine Socity Barktober Fest
9
GermanFEST 5K Lederhosen Run/Walk
11
Get on Board
Expo to allow indvidiuals to meet with local non-profit organizations in an effort to become apart of the board for the organization.
15
Give Back Friday’s
Kingdom Takeover Live Broadcast from Food Pantries/Banks
16
Our Hearts, The John Stewart Foundation
Supporting ‘Heart’ Testing day and fund raising efforts.
16
Pay What You Can Free Market
16
Leukemia and Lymphoma Socieety ‘Light the Night’
16
St. Jude Heroes for Indianapolis Marathon & Half Marathon
17
31st Annual CROP Hunger Walk
17
Hope Run and Walk – Mile for a Child 5K
17
Inaugural Richard Herring Memorial Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk
21
Mozel Sanders Foundation Outback Luncheon
Funding raising event for the Mozel Sanders Foundation
22
Give Back Friday’s
Kingdom Takeover Live Broadcast from Food Pantries/Banks
23
Healing Event
Town hall type meeting to discuss the issues dealing with the violence in the city
23
Race for All Races
Media partner support for the annual Asian Allianc fund raiser event and to support their scholarship efforts.
23
National Pitbull Awareness Day
23
IUPUI Dance Marathon (Jagathon)
27
Indy Humane Society Yappy Hour
29
Give Back Friday’s
Kingdom Takeover Live Broadcast from Food Pantries/Banks
30
Get Out to Vote
Pushing registered voters to the polls.
30
Safe Trick or Treat
Give back event for station listeners.
30 days , 30 years of service , radio one

