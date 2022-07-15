Indy’s Connection: Enjoying the Indy Shorts Film Festival

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Greg Sorvig, Artistic Director for Heartland Film, about the upcoming festival Indy Shorts International Film Festival. The festival is happening July 19-24 at several different venues around the city.

Greg also talked about what guests can expect if this is their first experience, why hosting an internationally recognized and loved festival is great for Indiana, and much more.

For more information about tickets, films, venues, and more, visit heartlandfilm.org/indyshorts.

This will be the last show of Indy’s Connection, but you can still stay connected with what’s happening in the city by checking out RadioNOW’s sister stations.

Cameron Riddle has your information on Open Lines Sunday mornings at 8 on 106.7 WTLC and HOT 96.3. During the week, catch Community Connection with Tina Cosby 1-3pm on AM1310 The Light.

Thank you for listening to Indy’s Connection with Emily Metheny.