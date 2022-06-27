Indy’s Connection: Getting to Know the New National Crisis Helpline 988

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Jennifer Stansberry Miller, MSW, LCSW. She’s the Program Administrator for the Be Well Crisis Helpline at Mental Health America of Indiana as well as the Program Director and Developer of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline with MHAI.

The 3 digit number 988 is rolling out on July 16, and Jennifer explained how it is enhancing what is already in place in Indiana and what will be rolling out in the future.

If you or someone you know needs help, the Be Well Crisis Helpline is 211.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255). For national texting line, send HOME to 741-741.

You can also find more conversations and mental health and suicide prevention at radionowindy.com.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.