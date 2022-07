RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny got the chance to speak with Villarrubia & Rosenberger, P.C attorney Tiffany Costley. During the conversation, Tiffany explained the benefits of working with an attorney, dispelled some media portrayals of lawyers, and gave information about the firm she works for.

To reach Tiffany, you can visit vrlegal.com or by calling (463)207-9900.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.