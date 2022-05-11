Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Is Spotify’s Most-Streamed Album of 2022

Latinos continue to prove that culture doesn’t move without their contributions. Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti is the most streamed album in 2022 on Spotify.

As per Hype Beast the Vega Baja, Puerto Rico native is putting up numbers this year, more than your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper. According to Billboard Magazine the musician has dethroned Drake for the most streamed artist of this calendar.

His latest effort Un Verano Si Ti (A Summer Without You in English) has broken some very important streaming records including the most streamed artist in one day with 183 million on the day of its release (May 6). On Friday all 23 songs from the new LP charted on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart, with seven slotting in the top 10.

But if you know you already know that this accomplishment should not come as much of a surprise. Bad Bunny was Spotify’s most-streamed artist worldwide in both 2020 and 2021. Most recently the “Yo No Soy Celeso” performer was spotted in the Bronx filming a new video. Naturally fans showed the Trapero a lot of love but this is not the first time he pulled up on the Boogie Down. Back in 2020 during the height of Covid-19 he performed atop of a double decker bus on Grand Concourse, a famous strip in the borough.

You can check Un Verano Sin Ti below.

Photo: Uforia

