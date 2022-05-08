Indy’s Connection: Preventing Summer Learning Loss and Empowering Scholars

This week, host Emily Metheny had a conversation about learning loss and an opportunity for students entering 1st through 9th grade to combat it this summer. Dani Neal, Project Director of Indy Summer Learning Labs, and Alisia Jackson, Executive Director of Pride Academy, joined the show to talk about this year’s program, locations, enrichment opportunities and much more.

This partnership between The Mind Trust and United Way of Central Indiana has shown a 20 percentage point increase in basic and proficient scores for English and a 27 percentage point increase in scores for math in past years. This year, the program has the availability to serve 5,000 students at 40 sites around the county.

To register, visit indysummerlearninglabs.com. More information on locations and applying to be a teacher or an aide can be found there as well.

Dates to remember:

Register by June 6th

Indy Summer Learning Lab program dates: June 21st – July 22nd

Block party at Washington Park: July 29th

