Blac Chyna, who recently concluded court appearances for her $108 million defamation suit against the Kardashian empire, is back in the news for legal reasons yet again. The social media and reality television star is under criminal investigation for battery after an incident reportedly took a bad turn.

As reported by TMZ, Blac Chyna was named a suspect in the battery case after the victim, Sequoya King, told the outlet that she allegedly got into an argument with Chyna that escalated further than mere words.

The alleged incident occurred Friday (May 6) morning at a Los Angeles bar. King claims that Chyna snatched a phone out of her hands and slammed it to the ground, breaking the device. She then claimed that Chyna kicked her in the stomach to the ground.

Apparently, Chyna assumed King and others at the bar were recording her on their phones, a fact King said was not the case with her. This comes as Chyna just lost her $108 million defamation suit against the Kardashians where it was revealed that Chyna allegedly employed violence against her ex, Rob Kardashian among other reported instances.

—

Photo: Getty

Blac Chyna Named Suspect In Battery Case After Allegedly Kicking Woman In Stomach was originally published on hiphopwired.com