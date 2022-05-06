Dave Chappelle & Chris Rock Hosted A Secret Comedy Show To Discuss Their Stage Attacks

It’s nothing quite like shared trauma to bring two people together, and comedic actors Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock had their twinning moment last night during a surprise comedy show in Los Angeles where they both spoke on their respective incidents of recently being attacked while on stage.

Chappelle made a surprise appearance at the world famous Comedy Store on Thursday night (May 5) in a last-minute show that attendees dropped $160 per ticket on according to The Hollywood Reporter. Setting up shop in the venue’s 70-seater Belly Room, the show saw both regular guests and celebs as well, from Kim Kardashian and Diddy to the elusive rapper formerly known as Mos Def, Yasiin Bey. Rock is said to have appeared just 10 minutes into the set, in which both standup legends took turns letting off jokes about Chappelle’s viral attack a few days ago at The Hollywood Bowl and Rock’s seemingly-unforgettable Oscars slap from Will Smith.

More on what went down below, via THR:

“‘At least you got smacked by someone of repute!’ Chappelle joked to Rock. ‘I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.’

Rock laughed and responded, ‘I got smacked by the softest ni**a that ever rapped.’

Later, Chappelle described convincing venue security to allow him to enter the room where his alleged assailant, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, was being held. ‘I needed to talk to him,’ Chappelle said. He asked Lee what possibly could have prompted his attack, to which Lee — who Chappelle said appeared to him to be mentally ill — offered a story about his grandmother from Brooklyn, who had been forced out of her neighborhood by gentrification. The attack was meant to draw attention to her plight, Chappelle recounted.

Eventually, the topics moved beyond the twin attacks to other things in the news — the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard libel trial and the looming threat to Roe v. Wade.”

Chappelle ended the show by oddly enough sending a jab to the city of Los Angeles while simultaneously paying respects to Diddy, stating directly to him, “I am in the [place] where you sat in the car with Biggie Smalls as he died,” before adding his closing line, “I hate this city.”

….Until the next viral celebrity attack, folks!

