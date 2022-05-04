Kroger ends pursuit of gas station at 16th and Central

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger announced on Tuesday they will no longer be pursuing the addition of a gas station at 16th Street and Central Avenue in Downtown Indianapolis.

The announcement comes just weeks after a meeting at All Saints Episcopal Church Parish Hall where residents voiced concerns with Kroger over the plans.

At the meeting, Kroger told residents adding a fuel center to that location will bring in more revenue. The proposal presented will allow a ten pump center and the necessary upgrades this location needs to attract more customers.

Residents shared that Kroger’s location has been a problem for years. Many stated it lacks fresh food, produce, and upgrades like other Kroger locations, forcing them to shop elsewhere. They say it dumps more trash in their neighborhoods and they believe by adding a gas station, it’s only going to get worse.

