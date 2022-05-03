OFF-WHITE Has Found A New Art Director To Succeed Virgil Abloh

The shocking death of Virgil Abloh less than six months ago sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with many still trying to wrap their heads around the fact that high-end fashion lost one of its most shining Black visionaries to cancer.

While many have been wondering who could fill his still-vacant position as Creative Director of Menswear at Louis Vuitton, the same question also was in place for his personal claim-to-fame brand, OFF-WHITE. No word on a LV successor just yet, but it appears OFF-WHITE has found a new art director in 31-year-old British stylist, Ibrahim Kamara.

Kamara, who also goes by Ib for short, is no stranger to creating fashion-forward editorials given his current position as Editor-In-Chief of the highly popular Dazed Magazine. “Ibrahim Kamara joins Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh as Art & Image Director,” the brand confirmed via social media (seen above), further explaining his qualifications for the role by adding in the caption, “Ibrahim’s relationship with Virgil and Off-White born and nurtured through DM messages on Instagram, blossomed both personally and professionally in the last 3 years creating a strong bond based on mutual respect and shared values. In the new role, he will further develop his influence and insight on the brand’s collections, image and content.”

Read below for the official statement from Off-White CEO Andrea Grilli on the matter:

“In the wake of Virgil’s tragic passing we have been working tirelessly to keep his legacy alive and the brand relevant as a point of reference and platform in constant evolution. Inspired by Virgil’s vision and approach to his art we have nourished a collective of creative minds that represent the best in their category and have a strong and personal connection with Virgil. Having Ibrahim on board, who has been part of the Off-White family for years styling our shows, to oversee art and creative of the brand in this next chapter is a great honor. With his talent and vision we look forward to taking on the next chapter of Off-White together, always remembering the groundbreaking creativity and values that Virgil had at heart and that are the core of our brand.”

Kamara, a Sierra Leone who lives in London, comes recommended by Virgil himself as a 2021 New York Times profile pointed out when the late designer described Ib as a “generational talent.” We’re sure he’ll not only make his dearly missed fashion bro very proud, but will also find a way to make the position his own. More power to you, Black man!

Rest in peace always, V.

