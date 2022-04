Lizzo is bringing “The Special Tour” to Indianapolis this fall and Radio Now has your hook up on the presale code!

Get the secret passcode to purchase your tickets today before the general public!

Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 10:00am – 10:00pm

Secret Password: ROADIE

Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/lizzo-the-special-tour-indianapolis-indiana-10-18-2022/event/05005C8329C66CE1

