Indy’s Connection: Planning to play this summer W/ Girls Rock! Indianapolis

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Girls Rock! Indianapolis’ Brandi “Books” Caruthers about the organization and their annual summer camp. Books also shared other upcoming events and opportunities to volunteer with GRI.

To learn more or find the 2022 summer camp application, visit girlsrockindy.org. To keep up to date with everything GRI, follow the organization on all social platforms @GirlsRockIndy.

