Jordan Brand Debuts Luka Doncic’s First Signature Sneaker

As any young superstar in the NBA should, it’s time for Luka Doncic to get his own signature sneaker.

The Jordan Brand athlete recently got his kicks as the Dallas Mavericks are embroiled in a competitive first-round battle with the Utah Jazz. Dubbed the Luka 1, the sneaker is designed to support the 6′ 7″, 230-pound baller using an IsoPlate foot frame and a new performance foam called Formula 23.

The IsoPlate is great for Doncic because the foot frame covers and protects the lateral forefoot, so players’ feet sit evenly on the footbed, which helps secure the foot during front to back movements. Isoplate follows in the footsteps of Jordan’s Flight Plate, which is shoved below Zoom Air units and helps to deflect force, and Eclipse Plate 2.0, which debuted in the Jordan 35 and is known for its responsive cushioning platform and makes Zoom Air more reactive in the heel and forefoot.

Another new technology in the Luka 1 is Formula 23, a sustainable foam that keeps the shoe lightweight yet responsive– perfect for Doncic’s side-to-side movements like the euro step. In addition, the shoe features a single-piece upper and Breathable Flightwire cables to help keep the foot in place, covered in a haptic print to change the shoe’s appearance when hit by light.

The inaugural colorway features a black upper, white midsole, and pop of pink on the heel in the form of the Jumpman logo, with Doncic’s logo prominently displayed on the tongue. THere’s also a line near the eyelets that reads “Non Desistas Non Exieris” which is Latin for “never give up, never surrender.”

The Luka 1 is set to go on sale on June 30 for $110, according to Sports Illustrated.

