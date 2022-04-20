Warner Bros. upcoming film The Flash: Flashpoint is one of the DCEU’s most anticipated films, but the forthcoming movie’s star, Ezra Miller, can’t seem to keep himself out of trouble with the law.

BBC is reporting that yesterday, Ezra Miller was taken into custody by Hawaiian authorities after assaulting a woman when he threw a chair at her causing her to suffer a cut to the forehead in the process. The Flash actor was eventually arrested early Tuesday morning at a private property in Pahoar on Hawaii’s Big Island and hit with second-degree assault.

The arrest comes a few weeks after Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment due to the incident at the South Hilo bar in Hawaii after he got irate over some karaoke singers simply enjoying life much to his chagrin.

How long before he gets thrown off the island?

“During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut.“

Apparently the victim “refused treatment” for her injury. Best believe she’ll be suing Miller for big Flash movie paper though. No word from DC or Warner Bros. on the matter but don’t be surprised if the movie studio cut ties with Ezra Miller at some point barring a huge financial haul from the release of the upcoming Flash movie. Even still, Miller might prove to be too big a liability depending on his actions going forward before the film’s release. He might end up beating up more people between now and then. We’re still going to see that Flash flick though. Michael Keaton returning as OG Batman? See y’all at the theaters.

‘”The Flash’ Actor Ezra Miller Arrested For Assaulting Woman In Hawaii was originally published on hiphopwired.com