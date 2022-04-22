Indy’s Connection: Registering to be an organ donor during Donate Life Month

This week, host Emily Metheny focused on National Donate Life Month, and guest Lindsey Johnson, a community outreach coordinator for Indiana Donor Network, talked about the organization, their efforts to get more Hoosiers registered, ways for people to register, and the significance of having having a designated month to the cause.

To become an organ, tissue & eye donor, you can say yes at the DMV when getting or renewing your ID or license, when you apply for a fishing and hunting license, and online. To learn more about Indiana Donor Network or read stories of hope, visit indianadonornetwork.org.

