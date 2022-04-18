Isaiah Rashad found himself the alleged victim of a sex tape leak and the moment saw several Hip-Hop artists and media figures rally around him like never before in the wake of the unfortunate incident. During his Coachella set over the weekend, the Chattanooga, Tenn. star addressed the issue with a video montage and gave a spirited performance proving he’s one of the best of his generation.

It isn’t a secret that Zay is a favorite of the Hip-Hop Wired team as evidenced by our review of his latest studio album, The House Is Burning. Some thought that the leak of the video, which featured a man who appeared to be Rashad, would sink his career. Instead, several folks such as Joe Budden and The Game, surrounded Rashad with love and understanding, realizing that whoever shared the presumably private moment had insidious intentions.

In the video montage that opens his set, Game can be heard asking, “Why is you so worried about what another man is doing?” from his appearance on the Drink Champs podcast. Other voices are heard saying, “The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him, However, it backfired. When his video leaked, his streams and everything went up. He’s up on the charts now.”

While Rashad never discusses the video leak in detail, he definitely gave it his all on the Coachella stage, bringing out some of his Top Dawg Entertainment cohorts in Doechii, SiR, and others. Fans also note that Rashad appeared emotional and thanked the fans for supporting him.

The House Is Burning can still use some ears, especially after Zay dropped off a deluxe. Check it out at your preferred DSPs.

—

Photo: Getty

Isaiah Rashad Opens Coachella Set Addressing Alleged Sex Tape Leak was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: