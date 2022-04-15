Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Lizzo’s Shapewear Brand Yitty Was Five Years In The Making

The award-winning artist said companies didn't see her vision with shapewear. 'Shapewear is the future. And we need to revolutionize it,’ she said in an interview with The Morning Mash Up.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrls Watch Party

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Lizzo has been in a winning season over the last couple of months. The award-winning artist debuted her dance competition Watch out for the Big Grrrls on Amazon Prime in late March. She’s performing and hosting Saturday Night Live on April 16th, she just announced her upcoming album, Special, which will be released on July 15th, and she recently launched a shapewear brand, Yitty.

Between her new brand, the new music, and the new show, our girl Lizzo has been making her rounds in full-on promotion mode. She recently made a stop at SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, where host Nicole Ryan asked for insight on the inspiration behind Yitty.

Nicole Ryan: Kim Kardashian’s or were you inspired by that type of thing? And you just wanted something for someone who has your body type or what, what was it before?

Lizzo: So, I mean, this shapewear line took five years. And so that was, that was before Kim’s line. You know, I was excited when it dropped, because I was like, that’s confirmation that I was right you guys. I was taking so many meetings with companies and they did not believe in my vision of shapewear. They were like, ‘well, nobody’s really doing shapewear. So you wanna do lingerie or…’ and I’m like, ‘no guys, listen. Shapewear is the future. And we need to revolutionize it.’ And Fabletics believed in me and it, this is five years in the making it took. Five years ago I had my first meeting and three years in development. So, before that I wasn’t wearing anything. I didn’t have… I stopped wearing bras. I stopped wearing panties for a while because I rebelled against like girdles and shapewear and corsets and stuff. And I had one bra that I love that I wore out so bad that it was ripped, but the design was so amazing. And I couldn’t find it anywhere else in that size or style and one thong. Well, not one thong….[Laughs]. I got a lot of thongs.

 

DON’T MISS…

Lizzo Dances In The Street In Celebration Of The Premiere Of ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

Lizzo Gives A Colorful Keynote Chat At The SXSW Conference In A D Haleter Ensemble

Lizzo’s Shapewear Brand Yitty Was Five Years In The Making  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 1 year ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 1 year ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 1 year ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 1 year ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 4 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 4 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 4 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close