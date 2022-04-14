Rihanna Opens Up About Pregnancy, Relationship & New Music in ‘Vogue’

Rihanna is glowing about her new journey into motherhood and she’s not afraid to let the world know it.

During her cover story with Vogue magazine, Rihanna shared with fans about her pregnancy journey and why she’s continuing to flex her fashion skills despite being with child.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up,” Rihanna said. “I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

The “Diamond” singer also opened up about her relationship with ASAP Rocky, noting that it took more than a decade for the two to officially take their relationship out of the friendzone into their current lovable status, noting that she and A$AP Rocky were not planning for a baby, “but certainly not planning against it,” and explained how close they became during the early days of the pandemic while on a cross-country road trip, adding, “[ASAP Rocky] became my family in that time.”

“I love the simple things but also the grand adventures,” Rihanna said. “There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bulls–t; it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

It wasn’t all love and babies, Rih Rih also gave fans an update on her long-awaited follow-up to her 2016 album Anti, sharing that she pushed away from the pressure to creatively top her previous album, saying:

“I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better,” the “Work” singer said.”It’s authentic. It’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”

Last year, the Fenty entrepreneur/billionaire shared with fans the direction she planned on taking the highly anticipated project, saying at the time:

“Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun, and it’s going to be completely different.”

Check out a few cover images from the cover story below and for the full interview, click here.

Rihanna Opens Up About Pregnancy, Relationship & New Music in ‘Vogue’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

