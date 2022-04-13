The Long-Awaited Telfar x Eastpak Capsule Collection Has Been Unveiled

One of the most anticipated drops is almost upon us. The Telfasr x Eastpark collection has been unveiled to the public.

As per High Snobiety the two accessory brands originally announced the collaboration back in March but in a very secret manner, even more veiled than your typical teaser. “We couldn’t wait any longer….so here it is…

@Eastpak x @TelfarGlobal you THINK you seen leaked pics? How you know we didn’t fake the leak? How can you know anything? Only love is real… and love is BLIND. BLIND PREORDER TODAY 3/25 AT 12:00 EST” a post read from Eastpak’s official Instagram account. It was accompanied by a quick video that featured blurred photos of the pieces.

A couple of weeks later and here we are with actual pictures of the bags and fans are very pleased with the outcome. Centered around pure functionality, the drop includes three carries including a Telfar Shopper, a mini shopper and a circular bag. All the pieces are black and feature the Telfar logo in the middle and the Eastpak tag on the bottom corner. In terms of build, the bags are made of canvas which is a 180 degree turn from Telfar’s signature vegan leather.

The Telfar x Eastpak capsule collection is launching April 15. As with all the other Telfar bags expect these to go quickly.

