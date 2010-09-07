Pics
PHOTO: Lady GaGa Wears Meat

GaGa Meat

Lady GaGa apparently is one step ahead of Katy Perry when in comes to wearing meat on her naked body. While Katy said earlier she wants wear a “bacon bikini” on the cover of her next album, GaGa is featured donning a bikini made out of raw meat on the cover of Vogue Hommes Japan’s September issue.

In the cover shot, the “Bad Romance” hitmaker flaunts her curves and tattoos while pieces of meat are placed strategically all over her naked body to cover her modesty. The picture was taken by fashion photographer Terry Richardson, and the latest issue of the magazine will be on newsstands on September 10.

In a previous interview for the December 2009 issue of Vogue, the 24-year-old singer has admitted she has “always been an outspoken and extreme dresser.” Talking about her fashion inspiration, she gushed at the time that her art director, Matthew Williams, was “the inspiration that made the connection for me between the art world and the fashion world.”

Katy, in the meantime, spoke out about her “bacon bikini” plan when discussing about a follow-up to “Teenage Dream”. “My new record ‘Teenage Dream’ is more about confectionery and candy and baked goods. There’s less fruit imagery,” she said. “For my next album I’d like it to be about meat and I want to be on the cover wearing a bacon bikini. Also I want my records to smell of sausage or pork. CDs are over, but not if they smell original.”

