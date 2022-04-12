Prizes To Win
MLB The Show 2022 Sweepstakes

MLB The Show 2022

Source: Sony / Sony

Welcome to The Show Nintendo fans! Enjoy cross-platform and cross-gen play with PlayStation and Xbox gamers! Earn and use content on whichever platform and generation you choose! For PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players only, Stadium Creator is back with a streamlined user interface and night games!

Online Co-op play in MLB The Show 22 is here. Build your team together and squad up to play online either 2v2 or 3v3 with your friends and against other like-minded Baseball fans. *online multiplayer features require internet connection and console-specific online multiplayer subscription. Visit http://www.theshow.com for more information.

Register Below for your chance to win a copy!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A PARTICIPANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

 

