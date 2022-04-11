Indy’s Connection: Celebrating National Poetry Month W/ Indiana Humanities

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Jackie Rodriguez of Indiana Humanities about their National Poetry Month program, All together now, Indiana. She also shared more upcoming events for the organization like Campfires and Books, Booze & Brains.

To stay in the know with Indiana Humanities, you can follow them on social media @inhumanities and online on their website indianahumanities.org.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNow 100.9 or online at radionowindy.com.

