Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Tie The Knot!

Surprise!

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas. TMZ reports that Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46 got married at a wedding chapel hours after the GRAMMY Awards.

The site also reports the marriage ceremony was performed by an Elvis Impersonator by their choice. The couple only allowed a private photographer in the chapel.

This is the first marriage for Kourtney. She never got married to her longtime boyfriend Scott Disick despite having three kids together. This will be Barker’s third marriage. The world-renowned drummer was married to Melissa Kennedy but divorced in 2002. Then, Barker married Actress and model Shanna Moakler in 2004 and filed for divorce 2 years later. Their divorce was finalized in 2008.

While the couple may have eloped, there are other celebrations that will take place to honor the couples union.

SOURCE | TMZ 

